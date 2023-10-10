Big Brother's Farida was on Come Dine With Me - and it didn't go well

Big Brother fans have been left baffled after realising they've seen Farida on a number of TV shows before - including an episode of Come Dine With Me that ended with her butting heads with another contestant.

The episode aired back in 2009, and saw Farida disgruntled after fellow contestant Michael said her night 'lacked wow factor', and rated her a seven.

In a later clip, the pair come to blows in a child's bedroom, with Michael heard shouting "How many kids have you had?!" at the makeup artist.

