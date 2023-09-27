Channel 4 announcer makes savage dig at Matt Hancock's Celebrity SAS debut

The voiceover artist introducing the new series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is being applauded online after using the opportunity to take a swipe at Matt Hancock.

Hancock joins the likes of James Argent and Gareth Gates in the gruelling reality show - and the announcer wasn't letting the former health secretary get off lightly.

"16 recruits in an inhospitable landscape now next tonight though", he begins, before quipping: "The country's favourite stars and Matt Hancock all take part in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins".

Savage.

