Disney releases third Christmas advert and it's enough to make you cry

Disney has released the third and final part of its Christmas advert trilogy, in partnership with children’s charity Make-A-Wish.

'The Gift' is part of the 'Our Family To Yours' series, and this particular one follows the story of a young girl, Ella, who welcomes a new baby brother into the family.

Ella can be seen being disappointed as her pregnant mum can't go ice skating with her, however, when the new baby is born, the youngster gifts him her favourite Mickey Mouse toy in a super sweet moment.

The perfect festive watch.

