Terrified Holly Willoughby hides behind pillow as 'ghost' interrupts interview

Today's Halloween special of This Morning (31 October) took a sinister turn when a 'ghost' appeared in the studio and terrified host, Holly Willoughby.

Brocarde, the guest who claims she is marrying the ghost of a Victorian soldier, Eduardo, was discussing their relationship on the show, when her headpiece suddenly fell off.

"What?! What, what, what, what, what is it?" Holly screamed before grabbing a pillow and hiding, with Brocarde responding: "He's here."

It's not known whether the situation was planned as a prank on viewers.

