Tom Hanks revives fan-favourite character David S Pumpkins on SNL

Tom Hanks has revived his iconic David S Pumpkins character once more on a Halloween special of SNL.

He first introduced the character on the show back in 2016, and Pumpkins quickly became a fan-favourite.

“I’m David Pumpkins, and I’m gonna scare you stupid!” he surprised the audience by saying while wearing his permed wig and pumpkin suit, appearing alongside Mikey Day and David Moynihan.

His return was much-welcomed, with fans singing their praises, begging for him to become a permanent feature.

