Veruca Salt actress appears on Watchdog complaining about missing £80 refund

The actress who played Veruca Salt in the 1971's Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory has appeared on The One Show - but not for the reason you'd expect.

Child star, Julie Dawn Cole, gave up acting pretty early on in her career, and was actually in the 'Watchdog' segment of the show, because she had a missing House of Fraser refund for an £80 parasol she'd returned.

The hosts dropped in that they're used to hearing her ‘complaining about something else’ - referring to her spoilt character.

