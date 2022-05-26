Phillip Schofield shocked This Morning viewers when he made a joke about the woman who died in The Staircase - in front of her husband.

Michael Peterson was convicted in 2003 of murdering his wife Kathleen in 2001 and appeared on the show, when Schofield joked about a studio incident.

"Our team member who was looking after you yesterday grabbed you just as you were about to fall down the staircase and saved you," he said.

"He did?" Peterson responded as the presenter quipped: "Can’t remember that one either?"

