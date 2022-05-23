Antiques Roadshow viewers shocked as 'terrifying' dolls have huge value

Antiques Roadshow viewers are in disbelief at just how much a collection of 'hideous' dolls were valued on a recent episode of the show.

"The reason they only ran for 1972 is in some ways quite obvious. I think what’s hysterical about them is the massive head, the eyes and then the tiny feet," says owner Judith.

She added that what made them extra scary was a string that changed their eye colour.

Experts admitted the collection could be worth £5,000 - and would be snapped up by an enthusiast instantly.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

