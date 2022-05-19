Chelsea Clinton makes surprise cameo in Derry Girls finale

Derry Girls fans were given a huge surprise during the finale episode of the comedy series, when none other than Chelsea Clinton made a cameo.

While the show was set in the 1990s, the closing moments took place in present-day - 27 years after Bill Clinton’s momentous visit to Derry - and saw his daughter receive a 'lost' letter.

It was the letter that the girls had sent to him in series two.

Liam Neeson had already made an appearance in the series, ending its final instalment on a high.

