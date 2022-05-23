Hacker T. Dog actor breaks 'childhood magic' revealing how he controls puppet

The actor behind CBBC's Hacker T. Dog has been showing off what it looks like from the other side of the desk that viewers don't get to see.

Hacker is known for his witty humour, and Phil Fletcher is the master behind him - and can usually be found crouching under a desk with one hand inside the puppet, and the other controlling his arms with sticks.

"But I thought he was real…", one fan wrote on a TikTok clip posted by Fletcher, while another added: "You made my childhood magical."

