Sean Paul and Judi Love dancing to 'Get Busy' is everything we never knew we needed

Sean Paul surprised Loose Women fans today when he came on the show to bust a few moves with superfan, Judi Love.

The dancehall artist taught Judi the dance to his hit song 'Get Busy' and sat down for an interview where he revealed that his nan is actually from Coventry.

Her fellow Loose Women looked on and even recorded on their phones cheering the pair on, before getting up to join in on the action.

Sean appeared on the show to promote his new album, Scorcha.

