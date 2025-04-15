Republican debates gender but doesn't know what intersex means

Republican Representative Andy Hopper has gone viral for admitting he didn't know what intersex meant during a debate on gender and equality issues.

Several LGBTQ+ and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives were killed on Friday (April 11) during a $337 billion budget debate.

Hopper aimed to eliminate funding for the University of Texas over its LGBTQ+ and DEI programs but was challenged by Democratic Representative Lauren Ashley Simmons after he said that you're born with a specific set of chromosomes.

When Simmons asked what about intersex people Hopper said: "I don't even know what that means, ma'am."

According to the Intersex Society of North America, Intersex is "a general term used for a variety of conditions in which a person is born with a reproductive or sexual anatomy that doesn’t seem to fit the typical definitions of female or male".

