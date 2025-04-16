Peter Andre dons dreadlocks in bizarre new movie trailer 'Jafaican'

Peter Andre is starring in a new movie called Jafaican as a con artist pretending to be a Jamaican gangster in an attempt to get £35,000 to pay for his nans care home fees.

Andre's appearance in this low budget comedy has the internet divided and viewers scratching their heads.

One person on X said, “Peter, respectfully, what is this mess?” and another saying "Joke is I’d fully watch this, so would you."

Jafaican is out in cinemas May 20.

