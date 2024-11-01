Video

The best beauty advent calendars to buy for Christmas 2024

The best beauty advent calendars to buy for Christmas 2024

Ho! Ho! Ho! Whether you’re a festive fanatic or a complete scrooge, Christmas is coming, and what better way to celebrate than treating yourself to an advent calendar?

With our beauty wish lists growing rapidly, calendars that champion the latest in skincare and makeup are perfect for giving those products a test run before you commit to the full-sized versions.

What's more, beauty advent calendars tend to have value that's hundreds of pounds higher than the price you'll pay for it - so if you girl math it, it's basically free.

Here are our picks of the best beauty advent calendars to shop this festive season…(warning: spoilers ahead)

Charlotte’s Beauty Treasure Chest Of Love, Charlotte Tilbury, £170 (value £243)

Charlotte Tilbury's treasure chest of love advent calendar in redCharlotte Tilbury

Complete with 12 drawers each housing one of Charlotte Tilbury's iconic beauty products, there's some serious savings to be had with the Treasure Chest Of Love. Where others fall flat in terms of offering, there's little in the way of product no one actually wants here. A mixture of travel-sized and full-sized, this case-meets-future jewellery box has the likes of Pillowtalk lipstick and lip liners, Glowgasm blushes, and skincare products (including the best-selling Magic Cream). Can you think of a more iconic lineup? We didn't think so either...

Buy here

Beauty Advent Calendar 2024, Harvey Nichols, £250 (value £1,000+)

An overview of the products inside the Harvey Nichols beauty advent calendar, including a Jo Loves Candle, Brazilian Bum Bum cream, and Espa skincare.Harvey Nichols

Day-to-day, Harvey Nichols plays home to some of the best beauty brands on the market, and they've taken their best-selling products and wrapped them up into a gorgeous monochrome box ready to be opened this festive season. At £250 it's arguably a steal, with over £1,000 worth of product inside - including 18 full-sized products. Expect the likes of Sol de Janeiro, Jo Loves, 111SKIN, and Eve Lom behind those doors. If that wasn't enough, they've even hidden a £250 Harvey Nichols gift card in one in every 100 calendars. A very merry Christmas indeed.

Buy here

Beauty Advent Calendar, Harrods, £250 (value £1,599)

A look inside Harrods' green and gold beauty advent calendar, including a 111SKIN face mask, Dermalogica skincare, and Charlotte Tilbury lip linerHarrods

Harrods are responsible for putting beauty advent calendars on the map. Every year it's a sell-out, and every year it rounds up the best in luxury beauty and serves it in an iconic green box representing the store's exterior. It's one of the best value on the market, with over £1,500 worth of product for just £250, and you're truly getting the creme de la creme of brands inside. Margot Robbie's favourite Augustinus Bader serum? Check. Elemis' sell-out Pro-Collagen Marine Oil? Double check. Other brands inside include La Mer, Dermalogica, Dr. Barbara Sturm, and Tom Ford.

Buy here

Beauty advent calendar, Space NK, £250 (value £1,200)

A look inside Space NK's beauty advent calendar. It features a floral design and 34 products from the likes of Paula's Choice and Color WOW.Space NK

If you love a hyped beauty product, you'll be ready to welcome Space NK's 2024 advent calendar with open arms, because it's delivering every viral moment from the past year in a box. Not only that, but 23 of its 35 products (yep, some days have more than one treat inside!) are full-sized. Some of the big hitters include Drunk Elephant's La La Retro Whipped Cream, a Rare Beauty lip oil, Paula's Choice exfoliator, and a K18 hair mask.

Buy here

Advent calendar 2024, Cult Beauty, £175 (value £1,100)

The products from Cult Beauty's advent calendar are laid out. They include products from Laneige, Supergoop, and K18.Cult Beauty

If you're not racing to grab Cult Beauty's advent calendar before it sells out each year, did you even do Christmas? This much-loved addition to the lineup not only boasts product worth x6 its price, but it also covers every aspect of beauty. We don't just mean makeup, we mean skincare aplenty, wellness tools, and even health-boosting favourites. You can expect a roster of their best-selling brands including Zelens, Medik8, Pai, and Dr Levy in this year's edition.

Buy here

24 Days of Beauty, Boots, £99 (value £366)

A look inside Boots' 2024 advent calendar. The box is purple, and the products include Sol De Janeiro's body mist, as well as an Urban Decay setting spray.Boots

24 days of haircare, skincare, and makeup? Count us in. This is the second year Boots have delivered 24 days of beauty from their best-selling brands to motivate us on the run-up to Christmas, with 11 of those being full-sized products. Classics including Soap & Glory make an appearance, alongside newer viral brands such as Sol de Janeiro, and Drunk Elephant. The perfect mix of staples and discovering your new favourite brand.

Buy here

Face and Body advent calendar, ASOS, £95 (value £403)

ASOS' beauty advent calendar is a metallic, shiny box, with 25 compartments containing products from brands including Made By Mitchell, Elemis, and Revolution.ASOS

This box is truly a beauty lovers dream, with sell-out products across skincare, haircare, and makeup included in its 25 compartments - all set in a holographic disco-worthy box, no less. The Inkey List, Elemis, Revolution, and Milk Makeup are just some of the leading names behind those doors, and 12 full-sized products to boot.

Buy here

Deluxe advent calendar, Rituals, £115 (value £196)

Rituals' advent calendar is green with a Christmas town scene representing each of the boxes.Rituals

For the wellness gurus among us, Rituals' Deluxe advent calendar is a pop-up delight inspired by Amsterdam's UNESCO heritage. The winter scene contains 24 treats including best-sellers and more innovative additions to their range, including a new shampoo and body bar. It only has two full-sized products, however, it's a great way of discovering a potential new hero product in your collection.

Buy here

Beauty Advent Calendar 2024, Look Fantastic, £100 (value £565)

Look Fantastic's blue and silver advent calendar showcases a range of products from the likes of MAC, The Ordinary, Espa, and Iconic London.Look Fantastic

With over 2,000 five-star reviews to back up its credibility, there's little wonder Look Fantastic's annual beauty calendar only gets better over time. You'll unwrap 25 days of beauty which includes 27 products (13 being full-sized), as well as exclusive vouchers and discounts across the site's leading brands. £30 off Foreo, anyone? Some of the hotly-anticipated full-size offering includes ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, Medik8 Press and Glow Tonic, and Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 59 Perfume Mist.

Buy here

