Internet reacts to funniest You season 5 scene

The internet had a surprising reaction to the second episode of season 5 ofYou which dropped on Netflix on Thursday (April 24).

A child throwing a butter knife at someone's face is usually no laughing matter, but next to the murderous escapades of his parents Henry's reaction amused audiences tuning in for the final season.

After 9 years the hit Netflix thriller is coming to an end.

