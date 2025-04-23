Watch: John Cena stars as US president in what's been dubbed 'perfect summer movie'

Amazon Prime have just dropped a trailer for their latest movie (April 23) starring John Cena as the President of the United States and Idris Elba as the British Prime Minister.



Heads of State, due out July 2, is quickly being dubbed the 'perfect summer movie' after the trailer shows action packed, escapist comedy alongside a star studded Hollywood cast.



With the help of an MI6 agent played by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the pair must put aside their political and personal differences in a fight for their lives.

