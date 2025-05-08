Trump calls India and Pakistan conflict 'tit for tat'

Donald Trump gave his opinion on the conflict currently unfolding between India and Pakistan saying he hoped things would end and that they've gone "tit for tat".

When asked by reporters, Trump said: "I get along with both, I know both very well, and I want to see them work it out, I want to see them stop."

India hit Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir with pre-dawn airstrikes on Wednesday, targeting what it described as nine militant hideouts in retaliation for a terror attack that killed 26 tourists in April. Pakistan said it shot down some Indian aircraft and vowed to retaliate. Prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said India must “suffer the consequences” for its “cowardly” attack.

