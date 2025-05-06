Video

What does Trump signing an executive order on gain-of-function research actually mean?play icon

What does Trump signing an executive order on gain-of-function research actually mean?

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday (May 5) restricting federal funding for controversial gain-of-function research.


Gain-of-function research involves experimenting with viruses and other pathogens to discover how infections could be transmitted, but they could also have the potential to trigger a pandemic unless securely monitored.


White House Secretary Will Scharf said, " Many people believe that gain of function research was one of the key causes of the Covid pandemic, that struck us in in the last decade."

donald trump
