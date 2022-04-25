A serviceman at Australia's first Anzac Day commemoration since the pandemic began suffered an awkward slip-up when he forgot his microphone was on.

Following a minute of silence, a children's choir was supposed to start singing, but had trouble getting set up in time, resulting in a pause.

Out of frustration, the serviceman on the podium shocked the audience when he let slip: 'what the f*** kids' for all to hear.

Mortified North Bondi sub-branch officials have acknowledged the unfortunate incident and deleted the video to avoid a 'pile-on'.

