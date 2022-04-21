Woman attacked by goose for walking too close to nest is like a cartoon skit

A woman in Florida has been chased down and attacked by a goose for walking too close to its nest without realising.

Looking down at her phone, someone nearby shouts "No! No! No!", before she dropped her belongings to run.

Victoria Willard, who posted the video on TikTok said her supervisor had asked her to check for bird attacks after a recent incident where he had been cornered when also walking by.

