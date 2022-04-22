Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

A band who accidentally booked a pizza restaurant on Airbnb have been documenting their experience...and taking advantage of the freebies.

Ashtyn Barbaree and her bandmates were staying in The Netherlands, and didn't realise what the place was when booking it.

"All 5 beds were squished into the same room in the back of a public restaurant,” she wrote. “Also, our room had a glass door and the owner kept looking at us. Horrible experience.”

They did however post a clip of them knocking up a few pizzas from the restaurant's kitchen.

