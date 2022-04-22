Woman gets lodged upside down in couch after going too hard at bottomless brunch

One woman's boozy bottomless brunch ended in disaster when she tried to do a favour for a friend.

Lindsey Clark, 40, from North Shields had gone to pull her friend's coat out ready to leave before falling head over heels down the back of the sofa...and getting stuck.

After several minutes of being pulled by the legs by two staff members, she was eventually freed. Obviously, her group had to film the hilarious moment before calling for help, of course.



Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

