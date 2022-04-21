Guy paddleboards to work and saves £2,500 a year in petrol and parking costs

One financial planner has put his money where his mouth is and paddleboards to work in a bid to save cash.

Accumulating around £2,500 per year in petrol and parking costs, Alex Kell heads up the Gloucester-Sharpness Canal to his office, already in his suit.

But not only is it a great and unique commute that helps financially, but it helps mentally too. The 38-year-old says being on the water helps him to de-stress after a long day.



