Cat's hilarious reaction to owner using feline face filter is going viral

A cat's hilarious reaction to its owner using a feline face filter is going viral.

Adding the cat face to her own on the camera, the cat, Pixel, looks absolutely horrified to see what had happened.

“He has hilarious expressions that make everyone laugh. That is why I wanted to share him with TikTok,” Owner, Anne, told Newsflash of the hilarious moment involving her pet. “He also loves to play fetch, especially when I am asleep in bed!”

She got Pixel, now 3, when he was only 3-months-old from a rescue.



