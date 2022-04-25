Adorable annual sausage dog race returns after two year hiatus

An annual 'wiener dog' race has returned to Texas after a two-year break due to Covid.

Buda Wiener Dog Races looks for the fastest sausage dog in the area, and they ended up racing over 250 dogs in just one day.

One of the fastest dogs in the race, Charley, reportedly managed to get to 15 mph in the hope of winning the $500 prize.

"Man, I just can't stop smiling like it's just so cute and funny, but he did get beat pretty bad," owner Wendy Wade said of his defeat.

