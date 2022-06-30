Man drops £1,000 engagement ring into lake in proposal fail

One proposal is going viral for the wrong reasons, after a 26-year-old man accidentally dropped a £1,000 engagement ring into a Norfolk lake - before he'd had chance to pop the question.

"I literally couldn't believe it," Ross Bamber said. "I took the ring out of my pocket and as I opened the box the ring fell."

"The ring bounced a couple of times and then fell between the gaps of the deck."

Thankfully he managed to save the situation with a promise ring girlfriend Geri already had, and she said yes.



