Astonishing moment police officer wrestles alligator with bare hands

A brave police officer in Georgia has been filmed tackling an alligator with his bare hands as he guided it back to a local river, and away from a local resident's home.

Officer Thornton grabbed the beast by its long, snapping mouth in a bid to control it - Steve Irwin style.

Someone in the clip can be heard laughing and saying “he is happy now” as the gator sinks into the water. The Kingsland Police Department wrote alongside the clip that they'd left it to "enjoy the rest of their day".

