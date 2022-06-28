Holidaymaker gets shock as Greece heat causes beach bag to catch fire

One British holidaymaker received quite the shock as her beach bag caught fire while she sunbathed in Greece.

Eva Bacchoo showed off the charred remains of her Primark tote on TikTok as she explained what had happened.

"Basically the [metal] buttons had gotten so hot and I started smelling burning," she said. "I turned around to get some water out of my bag because I was thirsty and my bag was burnt to a crisp."

The temperature was around 30 degrees when the fire started.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

