A YouTuber had the most coincidental run-in as he filmed a video asking strangers for their opinions on abortion.
Marching up to an older couple in New York and popping the question, the man responded: "Do you know who you're interviewing?"
Karim Jovian, who created the video, looked confused, before the man explained his grandmother, Margaret Sanger, founded Planned Parenthood, and he was former president, Alexander Sanger.
"You cannot make abortion go away by criminalising it," he poignantly added. "All you do is you make it unsafe."
