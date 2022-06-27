Art school degree show gets taken over by paintings of Trisha Paytas

Manchester School of Art's degree show has attracted attention as one artist had a rather unusual choice of subject: Trisha Paytas.

Olivia Leake (@artbylivleake), a fine art graduate, used viral photos of the YouTuber and seamlessly blended them into paintings that wouldn't look out of place in the Louvre.

"My whole idea was about connecting internet meme culture with historical art periods," Olivia told us. "I saw a screenshot of Trisha on Pinterest, and the composition reminded me of a trope in the 17th-century where women would be painted reclined on rocks."

