Scorpio figures out her boyfriend is cheating just from his thumb in a photo

A girl managed to figure out her boyfriend was cheating, just by spotting his thumb in a breakfast shot on another girl's Instagram photo.

Jedda, who thanks her Scorpio traits as the reason for her great detective skills, was with her partner for two years, and he was apparently cheating for most of their relationship.

Posting a TikTok of the other woman's photo, she pointed out that she could instantly recognise a peek of thumb in the frame as her boyfriend's, as well as what he likes to eat. And amazingly, she was right.

