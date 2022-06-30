Dog with four months to live completes every item on his bucket list

A dog diagnosed with three types of cancer and given just months to live was surprised with an epic bucket list from his owners, giving him the best send-off possible.

Bubbles the German Shepherd got to take part in a whole load of exciting activities including making pupcakes (and immediately scoffing four), eating chicken nuggets, playing in the snow, and even got to be in an advert for a basketball team.

Owner, Jenay, is a fourth-grade teacher, and even took him to her school for lots of extra cuddles.

The perfect send-off.

