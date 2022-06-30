Dog with four months to live completes every item on his bucket list

x
Video
A dog diagnosed with three types of cancer and given just months to live was surprised with an epic bucket list from his owners, giving him the best send-off possible.
Bubbles the German Shepherd got to take part in a whole load of exciting activities including making pupcakes (and immediately scoffing four), eating chicken nuggets, playing in the snow, and even got to be in an advert for a basketball team.
Owner, Jenay, is a fourth-grade teacher, and even took him to her school for lots of extra cuddles.
The perfect send-off.
Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Up next Viral
Viral
Holidaymaker skips two-hour airport queue by faking needing wheelchair
Jun 29, 2022
Jun 29, 2022
Baseball crowd had best reaction to young girl nailing a bottle flip
Jun 28, 2022
Jun 28, 2022
Holidaymaker gets shock as Greece heat causes beach bag to catch fire
Jun 28, 2022
Jun 28, 2022
Guy gets into Glastonbury with woman's ticket by using genius disguise
Jun 27, 2022
Jun 27, 2022
YouTuber runs into Planned Parenthood president during abortion video
Jun 27, 2022
Jun 27, 2022
Cats cause bug-hunting carnage after spotting mosquito in the house
Jun 22, 2022
Jun 22, 2022
Mum forces son to apologise to girl he called "fat" face-to-face
Jun 22, 2022
Jun 22, 2022
News
Donald Trump 'grabbed limo steering wheel' in US Capitol riots
Jun 29, 2022
Jun 29, 2022
Mobile phone creator tells those who scroll excessively 'get a life'
Jun 28, 2022
Jun 28, 2022
Chris Martin makes appearance in pub and belts out Coldplay songs
Jun 28, 2022
Jun 28, 2022
Glastonbury 2022: Artists who criticised Roe v Wade during their show
Jun 27, 2022
Jun 27, 2022
Pro-gun congressman says mass shooting could 'be done with arrows'
Jun 27, 2022
Jun 27, 2022
Boris Johnson denies 'personal shame' for lack of trust from voters
Jun 27, 2022
Jun 27, 2022
Boris Johnson and Justin Trudeau on who has biggest plane at G7 Summit
Jun 27, 2022
Jun 27, 2022
Hamster takes trip into the stratosphere on flying balloon for science
Jun 27, 2022
Jun 27, 2022
Mick Lynch jokes 'catching Covid isn't a qualification' at Boris fan
Jun 24, 2022
Jun 24, 2022
President Zelensky makes surprise video appearance at Glastonbury
Jun 24, 2022
Jun 24, 2022
Marjorie Taylor Greene demands reporter 'go back to your own country'
Jun 24, 2022
Jun 24, 2022
Politics
Donald Trump 'grabbed limo steering wheel' in US Capitol riots
Jun 29, 2022
Jun 29, 2022
James O'Brien has no time for listener who supports no-deal Brexit
Jun 28, 2022
Jun 28, 2022
Tory MP calls Matt Hancock 'worse dancer than he was health secretary'
Jun 28, 2022
Jun 28, 2022
MP slams Liz Truss 'trashing Britain's international reputation'
Jun 28, 2022
Jun 28, 2022
Lisa Nandy owns Michael Gove by pointing out that he went on strike
Jun 28, 2022
Jun 28, 2022
Boris Johnson quotes 'The Fonz' when asked a question about Brexit
Jun 28, 2022
Jun 28, 2022
Trump does bizarre impression of woman weightlifting at rally
Jun 28, 2022
Jun 28, 2022
Boris Johnson denies 'personal shame' for lack of trust from voters
Jun 27, 2022
Jun 27, 2022
Boris Johnson and Justin Trudeau on who has biggest plane at G7 Summit
Jun 27, 2022
Jun 27, 2022
Marjorie Taylor Greene demands reporter 'go back to your own country'
Jun 24, 2022
Jun 24, 2022
Alastair Campbell brands Boris Johnson a 'useless, lying crook'
Jun 24, 2022
Jun 24, 2022
Marjorie Taylor Greene reacts to staff covering up 'two genders' sign
Jun 23, 2022
Jun 23, 2022
Ted Cruz says if Roe v Wade is overturned 'the left will lose minds'
Jun 22, 2022
Jun 22, 2022
MP blasts Boris Johnson for spending 'taxpayer's money on girlfriends'
Jun 22, 2022
Jun 22, 2022
Ted Cruz admits he's a 'gamer' and spends money to unlock 'advantages'
Jun 21, 2022
Jun 21, 2022
DeSantis thanks 'support from African-Americans' as Musk pledges vote
Jun 16, 2022
Jun 16, 2022
Sport
Baseball crowd had best reaction to young girl nailing a bottle flip
Jun 28, 2022
Jun 28, 2022
Tyson Fury reveals he'll continue to do fights for 'entertainment'
Jun 15, 2022
Jun 15, 2022
Reporter has incredible reaction to Australia qualifying for World Cup
Jun 14, 2022
Jun 14, 2022
Dog hired to help athletes prioritise their mental health in sport
May 24, 2022
May 24, 2022
Jack Grealish steals show at Manchester City's victory parade
May 24, 2022
May 24, 2022
Female referees set to officiate men's World Cup for the first time
May 20, 2022
May 20, 2022
Jake Daniels considered waiting until he retired to come out as gay
May 17, 2022
May 17, 2022
NBA presenter has co-hosts in stitches with rude on-air blunder
May 05, 2022
May 05, 2022
Mo Farah is debating his future after defeat to a part-time runner
May 03, 2022
May 03, 2022
Liverpool player Andy Robertson reacts to being pelted with lighters
Apr 06, 2022
Apr 06, 2022
Showbiz
Will Ferrell spotted roller skating on the set of the new Barbie movie
Jun 29, 2022
Jun 29, 2022
Dakota Johnson speaks of her ‘noticing’ Johnny Depp’s injured finger
Jun 29, 2022
Jun 29, 2022
Disney just dropped the trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 and it looks epic
Jun 28, 2022
Jun 28, 2022
Christian Bale reveals he would return as Batman under one condition
Jun 28, 2022
Jun 28, 2022
Fans point out the irony of new 'Squid Game' reality competition
Jun 23, 2022
Jun 23, 2022
Love Island 2022: Davide Sanclimenti's most iconic moments so far
Jun 23, 2022
Jun 23, 2022
Michelle Obama is as obsessed with Beyoncé's new song as everyone
Jun 22, 2022
Jun 22, 2022
Netflix drop new Matilda trailer - and Emma Thompson is unrecognisable
Jun 16, 2022
Jun 16, 2022
Palaeontologist reveals what Jurassic Park got wrong about dinosaurs
Jun 16, 2022
Jun 16, 2022
Jennifer Lopez says attention on her bum caused 'very low self-esteem'
Jun 15, 2022
Jun 15, 2022
Holly Willoughby jokes son farted in Piers Morgan's dressing room
Jun 14, 2022
Jun 14, 2022
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ could be banned in China over Taiwan patch
Jun 01, 2022
Jun 01, 2022
The Wanted's Max George says he still texts Tom Parker for comfort
Jun 01, 2022
Jun 01, 2022