Guy gets into Glastonbury with woman's ticket by using genius disguise

One man had to get creative with his Glastonbury Festival entrance look, by purchasing a wig and a dress to get him through the gates with a woman's ticket.

To stop reselling, tickets now have a photograph ID printed on them, meaning anyone who uses it needs to match as closely as possible.

Armed with a blonde wig, hat, sunglasses and a festival-ready dress, the unconvincing disguise attracted the attention of others in the queue.

Later photos suggest he made it in without a hitch.

