Avril Lavigne recreates iconic debut album cover on TikTok

Avril Lavigne has sent fans wild after she recreated her iconic debut album cover on TikTok.

The now-37-year-old released 'Let Go' in 2002, which featured her standing on a New York crossing in a long leather coat - a look she wore for the 20 year anniversary too.

Some of her biggest hits including Complicated and Sk8er Boi were all on that album, making it a poignant music moment for many twenty-somethings today.

A 20th-anniversary edition of the record that included several bonus tracks was released earlier this month.

