Kevin Bacon and his wife nail viral Footloose TikTok trend

Kevin Bacon has been recreating Footloose almost 40 years after starring in the hit movie, by recreating a viral dance trend on TikTok with his wife.

"I don’t remember this being part of the original #Footloose choreography but figured we’d give it a spin," he captioned the now-viral post, as he attempted it with his actress wife, Kyra Sedgwick.

The trend involves picking up your partner horizontally, letting go, and then catching them before they hit the floor - one that can go easily wrong. Thankfully, the EE master still has moves.

