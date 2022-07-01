If you've ever wondered how a mentally impaired shark acts - it's not how you'd think

A shark fanatic with a giant home aquarium has been sharing how one of her mentally impaired creatures acts on TikTok, and no one could predict how it goes.

'You have a shark tank and a mentally disabled shark? What's that like?', Aly captioned the video, in reference to questions she often gets asked.

The shark can be seen flapping around both in and out of the water, almost like a dolphin performing tricks.

While some commenters sparked concern for its safety, Aly was quick to point out it's safe.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

