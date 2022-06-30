Service dog has best reaction to meeting Pluto at Disney World

A service dog is such a huge fan of Pluto, he can't contain his excitement when they finally come face-to-face at Disney World.

Owner Jessica has a condition called PoTS which causes dizziness and fainting, meaning she's allowed to take her retriever, Henry, wherever she goes.

"Pluto will get down and roll around with Henry," she says of the pup meeting his cartoon hero. "When we're waiting in line, he's wagging his tail...and he doesn't wag his tail just regularly!"

Henry previously went viral for his adorable meeting with Dug from 'Up'.

