Bride-to-be keeps engagement a secret from friends for two years

One TikToker managed to keep her engagement secret from her friends for two years, sparking debate as to whether it's smart, or just a bit mean.

“Tell me you live for chaos without telling me you live for chaos, I’ll go first,” wrote Sierra, the bride-to-be in a now-viral clip.

She's avoided speaking about her relationship since she got engaged in 2020, as she wanted it to be a surprise.

"I wanted to see their reactions when they opened their mailboxes and found an invitation to my wedding," she explained.

