Flight attendant proposes to pilot girlfriend onboard Pride plane

A flight attendant took the opportunity to propose to her pilot girlfriend onboard a special pride flight, two years after they met on the job.

Skywest flight attendant Veronica took Alejandra on a special ‘Fly with Pride’ plane, from San Francisco to Los Angeles, when she took over the tannoy system to pop the question.

However, much to her surprise, Alejandra had also been planning to propose, making the engagement extra special.

"It’s awesome, I feel very, very loved today," Alejandra said of the moment, before her own proposal upon arrival.

