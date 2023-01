A mum-to-be is going viral on TikTok for her gender reveal party - because she forgot her partner was colourblind.

Jen Cowan, 23, and her boyfriend Bailey were seen in the video popping a confetti cannon, when he turns to her and asks what colour it is.

“When the confetti popped and he looked confused, I didn’t understand at first, but then I remembered he was colour blind", she admitted.

Thankfully, the pair can laugh about it now.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters