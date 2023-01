A couple has been showing off their ultra-creative gender reveal party - where an inflatable boy baby and an inflatable girl baby wrestle it out to see who gets to be 'born'.

"You have to see who won the battle of the baby sexes," the filmer, Jayson Smith commented of the hilarious footage.

After a brief fight, the baby boy is pushed into the pool, declaring the baby girl victorious, and confirming the unborn child's gender.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters