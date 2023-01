OnlyFans star and TikToker Elle Brooke has admitted she once managed to sell her spit for £200.

The model appeared on Taboo Room podcast at Cow Photo Studios, when she made the confession about some of the strangest requests she's had.

"I think that's pretty normal now", she said, describing how she'd even been asked to bark like a dog for money.

"Everything that you think is strange is normalised to me now."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters