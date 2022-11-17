Matt Hancock's I'm a Celebrity appearance roasted in new Munya Chawawa parody

With Matt Hancock in I'm a Celebrity 2022, it was only a matter of time before comedian (and King of parodies) Munya Chawawa released a video mocking the former health secretary - and he delivered.

Set to Justin Bieber's hit track 'Sorry', Chawawa can be seen jokingly 'apologising' as Hancock for messing up during Covid and breaking 'guidelines'.

"I’m in the jungle, promoting my book, now they’re mad at me," he sings, dressed in the classic jungle get-up.

Gold.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

