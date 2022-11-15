Bride and groom lose it when wedding officiator casually says 'deez nuts'

A bride and groom are going viral for their reaction to the woman officiating their wedding casually saying 'deez nuts' in the middle of their ceremony.

The couple had a Persian-American 'fusion' wedding, and included the 'Sofreh Aghd' (herbs and foods to spread guard against the evil eye).

"I hope your marriage is as strong as the shells of these nuts," the officiator says, referencing the table.

However, her pronunciation made it sound like the viral 'deez nuts' meme, and left the happy couple struggling to contain their laughter.

