Fashion blogger's unusual dress compared to 'Stranger Things villain'

A fashion blogger has filmed the moment she attempted to get into a rather complex dress, before followers compared it to Stranger Things' villain, Vecna.

@SweaStyle unravelled the hot pink dress from Fashion Nova, which had multiple tassles and strands for her to wrap around her body.

"I feel like some weird octopus but I don't think this is it," she laughed as she tried to figure it out.

'Vecna? this you? you're alive?' one user commented, while another added: 'Yassified Vecna'.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

