Dogs with social anxiety meeting up is the most awkward thing ever

One dog owner has shared the hilarious (and seriously awkward) moment she took her pup to a meet up for other introverted pets.

Qila is a rescue dog, and can be rather shy, so naturally, her owner thought being around other dogs might help her social anxiety.

However, it seems every other furry friend was just as nervous, as the group stood still, refusing to interact and looking confused.

"It's like a pasture of cows", one owner can be heard shouting.

Hopefully Qila is brave enough to make the first move soon.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

