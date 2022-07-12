Moment curious bear grabs a snack from Florida homeowner's fridge

A brave bear in Florida found himself a snack when he took his chances and walked up to a resident's house and took something from the fridge.

The homeowner caught the bear when he went out into his garage and saw it raiding the fridge, before it trotted off, snack-in-mouth, as he said: "Going through my fridge I see, aren't you? You gonna take all my food?"

However, he didn't get far, as the bear decided to take a seat out front to enjoy his meal before heading back to the woods.

