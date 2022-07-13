Talented orphan black bear paints abstract art masterpieces

Fern the black bear, who is a resident at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park, has picked up quite the unusual hobby: Painting.

The bear and her brother were rescued as orphans in Oregon in 2008 before spending several years at a zoo and then being transferred to the wildlife park in 2014.

She was given the non-toxic paints to create paw prints for a fundraising campaign, but instead, curious Fern decided it might be more fun to put her face in instead, and create a masterpiece.

