Man arrested for killing neighbour's rooster blames KFC

A Florida man is going viral for his response to being arrested after he killed his neighbour's rooster.

James Nix 'accidentally' hit the bird in self-defence with a pole, and spent 30 hours in jail for killing it - but he thinks he's innocent.

“Next thing you know, he calls the chicken police on me,” Nix told Action News Jax. “Chickens die every day people – at Churches, Popeyes and Kentucky Fried Chicken. Really.”

“I didn’t know to give it a 21-gun salute," he jokingly added.

