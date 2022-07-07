Hugh Grant asks Steve Bray to blast Benny Hill outside Parliament, and he delivers

Hugh Grant tweeted activist Steve Bray to ask him to play the Benny Hill theme song outside Parliament as the prime minister resigned - and boy, did he deliver.

‘Morning @snb19692 Glad you have your speakers back. Do you by any chance have the Benny Hill music to hand?’ the star asked.

As live news reports rolled around the country, the iconic tune could be heard ringing out.

Just one week ago, Bray had his speakers confiscated to cut down on 'noisy' protests, but got them back just in time.

